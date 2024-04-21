In an unfortunate incident in Rajasthan, nine people died in a road accident in Panchola, Jhalawar district. The accident took place near Aklera of Jhalawar district. Richa Tomar, Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar, said the nine people were returning from a marriage procession in a van when the vehicle collided with a truck. The police have arrested the accused, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Rajasthan Road Accident: Seven, Including Two Children Charred to Death As Car Catches Fire After Hitting Truck on Churu Highway (Watch Videos).

Road Accident in Panchola

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Nine people died in a road accident in Panchola near Aklera, of Jhalawar district. They were returning from a marriage procession in a van which collided with a truck: Jhalawar SP, Richa Tomar pic.twitter.com/tCxEG2ltqM — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)