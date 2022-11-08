A female teacher in Bharatpur underwent gender-change surgery in Rajasthan to marry her student. Meera, now Aarav Kuntal married Kalpana. The couple met in school and fell in love. They both wanted to get married but were facing issues due to the same gender. Finally, in 2019 Meera decided to go for gender change. Vadodara Shocker: Eight Years After Marriage, Wife Learns Her Husband Was Earlier Woman, Lodges Complaint of Cheating and Unnatural Sex.

