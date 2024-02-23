Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA from Maharashtra’s Karanja Rajendra Patni passed away on Friday, February 23. He had won the assembly elections in 2019 by defeating the NCP candidate. Lasya Nanditha Dies: BRS Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Killed in Road Accident in Telangana.

Rajendra Patni Dies

Maharashtra | Karanja (Washim) BJP MLA Rajendra Patni passed away. pic.twitter.com/JuZBT5ehAK — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)