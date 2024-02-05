AAP leader Sanjay Singh will not take oath today, i.e. on Monday, February 5, 2024, as the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has refused to allow him to take oath as an MP. The Chairman said that the matter is currently with the Privileges Committee. According to Vice President office sources, Proceedings of Rajya Sabha are regulated by the listed business which is notified in bulletin. Oath taking of Sanjay Singh wasn't listed in the business of House and no communication from Rajya Sabha on this matter ever came for consideration of Rajya Sabha Chair. Some AAP members met the Chair and they were indicated of applicable rules & procedures. A direction has been passed by the House that Sanjay Singh's suspension will remain in force till the Privilege Committee considers the report. That the matter pertains to his previous term has no impact on this. Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh's Judicial Custody Extended Till February 17.

AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Not to Take Oath as MP Today

Proceedings of Rajya Sabha are regulated by the listed business which is notified in bulletin. Oath taking of Sanjay Singh wasn't listed in the business of House and no communication from Rajya Sabha on this matter ever came for consideration of Rajya Sabha Chair. Some AAP… — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

