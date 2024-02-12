In a series of announcements, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revealed its candidates for the Rajya Sabha Biennial elections in 2024. On Monday, February 12, Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore were declared as the party's nominees from Rajasthan. This follows the party's recent announcement on February 11, where candidates for several states, including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal, were disclosed. Sudhanshu Trivedi and RPN Singh were nominated from Uttar Pradesh, while former Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala emerged as the party’s candidate from Haryana. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Picks Gond Royal Family Scion Devendra Pratap Singh from Chhattisgarh.

BJP Rajasthan Candidates for Rajya Sabha Elections 2024

