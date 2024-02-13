Nitish Kumar, the National President of Janata Dal (United) and Chief Minister of Bihar, on Tuesday, February 12, announced Sanjay Kumar Jha as the party's candidate for the biennial Rajya Sabha Election 2024 in Bihar. Jha, who serves as the National General Secretary and is an Ex-Minister in the Bihar government, has been selected to represent JDU in the crucial upcoming election. Nitish Kumar Led-NDA Government Wins Trust Vote in Bihar Assembly, Opposition Walks Out (Watch Video).

JDU's Candidate for Rajya Sabha Elections

