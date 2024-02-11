The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has revealed its lineup for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections, naming Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev, Mamata Bala Thaku, and Nadimul Haque as its candidates. Notably, journalist and author Sagarika Ghose will make her political debut with the TMC, a move announced by the party on Sunday. Alongside Ghose, the party will field sitting Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque, former MP Sushmita Dev, and party leader Mamata Bala Thakur for the upper chamber. Rajya Sabha Passes Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill To Decriminalise Minor Offences.

Trinamool Congress Announces Candidates for Rajya Sabha Elections

We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6 and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. We extend our heartfelt wishes to them and may they work towards upholding Trinamool’s enduring legacy of… — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) February 11, 2024

