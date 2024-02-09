On Friday, February 9, the Rajya Sabha successfully passed the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, following its prior approval by the Lok Sabha. This legislation introduces amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000, and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000. The amendment aims to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies within the Union territory. Budget Session 2024: Lok Sabha Takes Up Bill To Amend Local Body Laws, Provide Quota to Other Backward Classes in the Panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajya Sabha Passes Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

Rajya Sabha passes the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Bill provides amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 (IX of 1989), the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 (XX of 2000) and Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act,… — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

