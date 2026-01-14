The Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed Rakesh Aggarwal, a 1994-batch IPS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, as the new Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Aggarwal will hold the post until August 31, 2028. His appointment follows the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Narendra Modi, approving the premature repatriation of outgoing NIA chief Sadanand Vasant Date to his parent Maharashtra cadre. Who Is Sanjay Pandey? All About Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Who Has Been Accused of Framing Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde in the ULC Scam.

Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed NIA Director General Till August 2028

STROY | Senior IPS officer Rakesh Aggarwal appointed NIA chief Senior IPS officer Rakesh Aggarwal was on Wednesday appointed as the director general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). READ: https://t.co/L3PDzzT9dI pic.twitter.com/7VOCfgp4EM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2026

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