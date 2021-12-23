Billionaire Rakesh JhunJhunwala-Backed Akasa Air on Wednesday unveiled its brand logo "Rising A" and tagline "It’s Your Sky". The low-cost airline, in a tweet said, "Unveiling ‘The Rising A’ of Akasa Air Inspired by elements of the sky, The as symbolises the warmth of the sun, the effortless flight of a bird, and the dependability of an aircraft wing. Always moving upwards. Always inspiring to rise." The new brand colours of the airline are - Sunrise Orange and Passionate Purple.

In a statement, Air Akasa said, "With India’s youngest and greenest fleet, the Akasa Air brand is built upon a clear promise to deliver a warm, reliable, and affordable travel experience." The carrier plans to offer commercial flights starting in the summer of 2022. Vinay Dube is the airline's founder, managing director and chief executive officer.

Tweet By Akasa Air:

Unveiling ‘The Rising A’ of Akasa Air Inspired by elements of the sky, The Rising A symbolises the warmth of the sun, the effortless flight of a bird, and the dependability of an aircraft wing. Always moving upwards. Always inspiring to rise. pic.twitter.com/vzMDT9gEmv — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) December 22, 2021

