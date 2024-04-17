PM Narendra Modi witnessed the mesmerising moments as sun rays illuminated Lord Ram’s forehead on Ram Navami 2024. Modi urged the Nalbadi crowd in Assam rally to switch on mobile flash to celebrate Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak in Ayodhya amid 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. ‘Surya Tilak’ or a ray of Sun illuminated the forehead of Lord Ram Lalla idol at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami today. Sri Ram Surya Tilak Video: Sun Rays Illuminate Ram Lalla Idol's Forehead at Ayodhya Temple on Ram Navami, Visuals Will Give You Goosebumps.

Ram Lalla Surya Tilak

After my Nalbari rally, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory. pic.twitter.com/QqDpwOzsTP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024

