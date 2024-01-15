A college student from Jammu Kashmir's Uri shared a beautiful rendition of Ram bhajan ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22. The first year college student, Batool Zehra sang the song in Pahari language to connect the people of the valley to the inauguration event, weaving a bridge that resonates with the rich culture of Jammu and Kashmir. The video of the musical performance was shared by news agency ANI on X, formerly twitter. Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Vedic rituals for the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla is set to commence tomorrow, January 16, marking the beginning of the ceremonial proceedings a week ahead of the main event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other dignitaries are scheduled to attend the grand inauguration event on January 22. PM Narendra Modi Shares Hariharan's Ram Bhajan Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration on January 22.

J&K Student Sings Ram bhajan in Pahari Language:

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Batool Zehra, a college Ist year student from Uri sings Ram bhajan in Pahari language to connect J&K with the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, to be held on 22nd January in Ayodhya, UP. pic.twitter.com/Fla4BiCh9u — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)