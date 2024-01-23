Lakhs of Rambhakhts flocked to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir to have a glimpse of Ram Lalla a day after Pran Pratishtha Ceremony. According to news agency ANI, around two-and-half to three lakh devotees have taken darshan of Lord Ram on the first day of opening, January 23. A video shared by ANI showed Ram devotees chanting "Jai Shri Ram" during darshan of the temple. Police officials were stationed both inside and outside the mandir to ensure a smooth and orderly visit, enhancing the overall efficiency of the temple experience. Earlier, a heavy rush of devotees thronged at the main gate of Shri Ram Temple to offer prayers at 3 am in the morning. While, many devotees are still waiting outside the temple for darshan, the local authorities have made all arrangements for smooth temple visit, reported the news agency. The situation is under control now. Ram Mandir Inaugurated: Devotees Break Through Security at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Devotees Take Darshan of Ram Lalla:

#WATCH | Around 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh devotees have taken the darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya today. A similar number of devotees are awaiting darshan, and the local administration is making all the arrangements to provide continuous darshan to the devotees. The situation is under… pic.twitter.com/j6nyHvca9S — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

