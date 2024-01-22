Former Prime Minster and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda arrived in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Speaking to the media, the former PM said that the event that is going to take place in Ayodhya today is a historic one. "I must also express my sincere thanks to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi." HD Deve Gowda also spoke about INDIA bloc leaders not participating in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. "The stand they have taken, I don't think it is going to be a proper decision," he said. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya: Army Helicopters To Shower Flowers During ‘Aarti’ at Ram Temple Premises.

HD Deve Gowda arrives in Ayodhya

