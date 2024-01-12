Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commenced his 11 days “special anushthan” today, marking the start of an 11-day countdown to the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The grand event, scheduled for January 22, will see the inauguration of the magnificent Ram Mandir. In a heartfelt message, PM Modi expressed his gratitude for being chosen as an instrument to represent all the people of India during this auspicious occasion. He acknowledged the difficulty of expressing his emotions in words but affirmed his commitment to the special rituals leading up to the consecration. As the nation anticipates this historic event, PM Narendra Modi sought blessings from all and looked forward to witnessing the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Varanasi Means Development, Cleanliness, Change and Modern Amenities Along With Faith, Says PM Narendra Modi .

PM Narendra Modi’s Special Message

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special message on his special anushthan ahead of 'pranpratishtha at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "Only 11 days remain to the pranpratishtha of Ramlalla in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I too will witness this holy occasion. God created me to… pic.twitter.com/ZB8vR3AtXM — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

