In a significant event marking Ram Navami 2024, the ‘Divya Abhisheka’ of the Ram Lalla idol was performed at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple. This occasion was particularly special as it was the first Ram Navami celebration at the temple following the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. The ‘Divya Abhisheka’, a sacred ritual involving the ceremonial bathing of the deity, was conducted amidst much fanfare and religious fervor. Devotees from across the country flocked to the temple to witness this auspicious event and partake in the celebrations. The Ram Navami celebrations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is noteworthy due to the recent ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the Ram Lalla idol. The event was captured in pictures and videos, which showcased the grandeur and spiritual atmosphere of the celebrations and the beautifully adorned Ram Lalla idol. Ram Navami 2024 Greetings and Messages: Send WhatsApp Text, SMS, Wishes, Wallpapers and Quotes to Loved Ones To Celebrate the Occasion.

Ram Navami 2024

#WATCH | Pooja performed at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of #RamNavami Ram Navami is being celebrated for the first time in Ayodhya's Ram Temple after the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla. (Source: Temple Priest) pic.twitter.com/3sgeuIdXBB — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

श्री राम नवमी की पावन बेला में आज, श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर में प्रभु श्री रामलला सरकार का दिव्य अभिषेक किया गया। Divya Abhisheka of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, on the pious ocassion of Shri Ram Navami. pic.twitter.com/U4HaE5yFyg — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) April 17, 2024

