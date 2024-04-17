Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami 2024 on Wednesday. Taking to X, Modi wrote “The first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is a generational milestone, weaving together centuries of devotion with a new era of hope and progress. This is a day crores of Indians waited for. Innumerable people devoted their lives to this sacred cause. May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us and guide our paths towards righteousness and peace, illuminating our lives with wisdom and courage.” Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Lord Ram and a temple was recently consecrated at the place where he is believed to have been born in Ayodhya. Ram Navami 2024 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to People on Lord Ram’s Birthday.

Ram Navami 2024 Wishes

The first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is a generational milestone, weaving together centuries of devotion with a new era of hope and progress. This is a day crores of Indians waited for. Innumerable people devoted their lives to this sacred cause. May the… pic.twitter.com/2aJMLn1hhI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024

