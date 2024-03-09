The West Bengal administration, led by Mamata Banerjee, has made a momentous move ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by designating April 17 as an official gazette holiday in honour of Ram Navami. Bengalis have long celebrated Durga Puja, Kali Puja, and Saraswati Puja, but Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti have also gained far wider prominence in recent years. The BJP has cornered Mamata Banerjee's administration by observing violent incidents during Ram Navami in state in recent years. Last year's Ram Navami was also associated with reports of violence. Ram Navami 2023 Procession: Avoid Muslim Areas As Ramzan Is Going On, Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Government Declares Public Holiday on Ram Navami

West Bengal Government declared 17 April, 2024 as a public holiday on the occasion of Ram Navami. pic.twitter.com/JSuyHQEJnM — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

