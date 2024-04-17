Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other prominent political leaders extended warm wishes to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami 2024, celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, particularly significant this year as Ayodhya observes its first Ram Navami following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir. Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “This is the first Ram Navami when our Ram Lalla has been enthroned in the grand Ram temple of Ayodhya." “Today Ayodhya is in an unparalleled joy in this celebration of Ram Navami. After waiting for 5 centuries, today we have got the privilege of celebrating this Ram Navami in Ayodhya in this manner," the Prime Minister added. Ram Navami is one of the most celebrated festivals by the Hindu community that commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. Ram Navami 2024: ‘First Ram Navami After Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is Generational Milestone’, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Ram Navami 2024 Wishes

देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों को भगवान श्रीराम के जन्मोत्सव रामनवमी की अनंत शुभकामनाएं! इस पावन अवसर पर मेरा मन भावविभोर और कृतार्थ है। ये श्रीराम की परम कृपा है कि इसी वर्ष अपने कोटि-कोटि देशवासियों के साथ मैं अयोध्या में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा का साक्षी बना। अवधपुरी के उस क्षण की स्मृतियां… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024

आप सभी को रामनवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आशा करता हूं यह शुभ पर्व आपके जीवन में खुशियां, संतोष और समृद्धि ले कर आए। pic.twitter.com/AmqrIa43l2 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 17, 2024

जय श्री राम! सभी को रामनवमी के पावन पर्व की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएँ। मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान राम का जीवन न्याय, जनकल्याण व स्वाभिमान के लिए संघर्ष का प्रतीक है। प्रभु ने अपने जीवन से सत्य व धर्म के लिए त्याग का सर्वोच्च आदर्श स्थापित कर समूचे विश्व को युगों-युगों तक मार्गदर्शित… pic.twitter.com/yiSWEeFhKY — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) April 17, 2024

भारत के प्राण, सनातन जगत की सकल आस्था के केंद्र, हमारे आराध्य, मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान श्री राम के पावन अवतरण दिवस 'श्री राम नवमी' की समस्त प्रदेश वासियों एवं श्रद्धालुओं को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं! शताब्दियों की प्रतीक्षा के उपरांत श्री अयोध्या धाम में प्रभु श्री रामलला का… pic.twitter.com/X8nMhKxk5p — Yogi Adityanath (मोदी का परिवार) (@myogiadityanath) April 17, 2024

