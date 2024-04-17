Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 17, took to X to wish people on Ram Navami 2024. “This is the first Ram Navami when our Ram Lalla has been enthroned in the grand Ram temple of Ayodhya. Today Ayodhya is in an unparalleled joy in this celebration of Ram Navami. After waiting for 5 centuries, today we have got the privilege of celebrating this Ram Navami in Ayodhya in this manner,” Modi wrote on X. Ram Navami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in order to honour the birth of Lord Vishnu's incarnation, Lord Rama. This day marks the end of the nine-day Chaitra-Navratri celebrations. Ram Navami 2024 Greetings and Messages: Send WhatsApp Text, SMS, Wishes, Wallpapers and Quotes to Loved Ones To Celebrate the Occasion.

Ram Navami 2024 Wishes

देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों को भगवान श्रीराम के जन्मोत्सव रामनवमी की अनंत शुभकामनाएं! इस पावन अवसर पर मेरा मन भावविभोर और कृतार्थ है। ये श्रीराम की परम कृपा है कि इसी वर्ष अपने कोटि-कोटि देशवासियों के साथ मैं अयोध्या में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा का साक्षी बना। अवधपुरी के उस क्षण की स्मृतियां… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024

यह पहली रामनवमी है, जब अयोध्या के भव्य और दिव्य राम मंदिर में हमारे राम लला विराजमान हो चुके हैं। रामनवमी के इस उत्सव में आज अयोध्या एक अप्रतिम आनंद में है। 5 शताब्दियों की प्रतीक्षा के बाद आज हमें ये रामनवमी अयोध्या में इस तरह मनाने का सौभाग्य मिला है। यह देशवासियों की इतने… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024

प्रभु श्रीराम भारतीय जनमानस के रोम-रोम में रचे-बसे हैं, अंतर्मन में समाहित हैं। भव्य राम मंदिर की प्रथम रामनवमी का यह अवसर उन असंख्य राम भक्तों और संत-महात्माओं को स्मरण और नमन करने का भी है, जिन्होंने अपना पूरा जीवन राम मंदिर के निर्माण के लिए समर्पित कर दिया। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024

मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान श्रीराम का जीवन और उनके आदर्श विकसित भारत के निर्माण के सशक्त आधार बनेंगे। उनका आशीर्वाद आत्मनिर्भर भारत के संकल्प को नई ऊर्जा प्रदान करेगा। प्रभु श्रीराम के चरणों में कोटि-कोटि नमन और वंदन! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024

