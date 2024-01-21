In Telangana, an FIR has been registered at Neredmet Police Station in Rachakonda against three individuals for organising the screening of the documentary "Ram Ke Naam" at a restaurant. Sections 290, 295-A, and 34 of the IPC have been invoked in the FIR. The complainant alleges that the event was intentionally organised to create communal issues ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta Ceremony, leading to legal action against the organisers. Bomb Threat to Ram Mandir: 21-Year-Old Man Held in Bihar for Threatening To Blow Up Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

