As the highly anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony unfolds today in Ayodhya's Ram Temple, the sacred puja rituals have commenced, setting the stage for the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla. The temple town is abuzz with spiritual fervour, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to join the momentous occasion on Monday, January 22. Glimpses from the ongoing puja offer a visual spectacle, capturing the essence of this historic event. Ram Temple Inauguration: Ayodhya Lit Up, Preparations Underway Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Today (Watch Videos).

Puja Rituals Commence at Ram Mandir

Glimpses from the puja rituals at Ayodhya Ram Temple. Pranpratishtha ceremony taking place today. (Pics: VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma) pic.twitter.com/w0VpVEPv1x — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

