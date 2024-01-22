In the last hours leading up to the major Ram Temple Inauguration ceremony, Ayodhya has been lavishly decorated to greet guests and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be attending as a special guest and inaugurating the temple today, on Monday, January 22. The sacred city is decorated with vivid flowers in anticipation of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ritual. As per Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the public can have 'darshan' at the Ram temple starting on January 23. The early visuals from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya show that security has been beefed up in the city, while artists can be seen performing folk dance ahead of the ceremony. Pran Pratistha Ceremony: Ayodhya Set To Give Rousing Reception to Lord Ram on His Homecoming After Exile of 500 Years; Festive Atmosphere Prevails Across Country.

Ayodhya Lit Up Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from Ram Janmabhoomi premises ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple, today. pic.twitter.com/O1Iuay8Dd7 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Artists Perform Folk Dance in Ayodhya

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Artists perform folk dance, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple, today. pic.twitter.com/tBAzaesS71 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

