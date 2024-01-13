In a remarkable display of artistry and devotion, Mosaic artist Anil Kumar has created a spectacular portrait of Lord Ram using 14 lakh diyas at Saket Mahavidyalaya in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The breathtaking drone visuals of the portrait have captivated viewers, showcasing the scale and intricacy of the artwork. This unique tribute to Lord Ram illuminates the cultural and spiritual richness of Ayodhya. This comes as the country waits for the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Giant Bell Weighing 2400 Kg for Ram Mandir: People From Uttar Pradesh's Etah Make Offering to Ayodhya Ram Temple (View Pic).

Lord Ram Portrait Using 14 Lakh Diyas

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Drone visuals of Lord Ram portrait prepared by Mosaic artist Anil Kumar using 14 lakh diyas at Saket Mahavidyalaya (Courtesy: Office of Ashwini Chaubey) pic.twitter.com/62XnuHHMbS — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

