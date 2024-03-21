Republican Party of India (A) and MoS Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale met with an accident at Wai in Maharashtra's Satara on Thursday. According to an eyewitness, Ramdas Athawale's car hit a container after the container took a sudden brake. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. 'INDIA Aghadi Mein Kuch Dum Nahi Hai': Ramdas Athawale Takes Dig at INDIA Bloc After TMC and AAP Announce To Fight Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Alone (Watch Video).

Ramdan Athawale Accident

Republican Party of India (A) and MoS Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale met with an accident at Wai, Satara. According to an eyewitness his car hit a container after the container took a sudden brake. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. (Source: Ramdas… pic.twitter.com/2VqIAkwr5H — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

