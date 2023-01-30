BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, who had resigned as Karnataka minister about two years ago owing to a sex tape, on Monday accused Congress state president D K Shivakumar of being involved in the conspiracy to defame him. The tainted BJP leader, at a press conference in Belagavi, claimed that he has many audio conversations which show Shivakumar was behind the sex tape against him. Jarkiholi further added that he will submit them to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and demanded an inquiry. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: 'BJP Contesting State Polls in PM Narendra Modi's Name, but Will He Run the State?' Asks Congress Leader DK Shivakumar.

