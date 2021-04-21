Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Education Minster, Tests Positive For COVID-19:

This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication & treatment as per the advice of my doctors.

Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested.

— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 21, 2021