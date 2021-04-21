Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Education Minster, Tests Positive For COVID-19:
This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication & treatment as per the advice of my doctors.
Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested.
— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 21, 2021
All the work of @EduMinOfIndia is being conducted normally observing necessary precautions.
— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 21, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)