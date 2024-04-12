The National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained two suspects from West Bengal's Kolkata in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The suspects have been identified as Abdul Mateen Taha and Musavir Hussain Shajib. As per the NIA, Mussavir Hussain Shazib is the accused who placed the IED at the Café, and Abdul Matheen Taha is the mastermind behind the planning and execution of the blast. Several people were injured in the IED blast at the cafe located in Brookefield, Bengaluru. "On early morning hours of April 12, NIA traced the absconding accused Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb near Kolkata where they were hiding under false identities. NIA was supported by co-ordinated action and co-operation between Central Intelligence agencies and State Police agencies of West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala police," the agency said.

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case

