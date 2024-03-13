In the ongoing investigation of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken a man named Shabbir from Bellary into custody. The questioning is currently underway. It is yet to be confirmed whether Shabbir is the same individual captured on CCTV footage related to the case. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Releases Fresh CCTV Footage of Suspect in Bengaluru Blast, Seeks Citizens’ Help in Ascertaining Identity (See Pics).

Bengaluru Blast

