The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will visit the explosion site at a cafe in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area on Friday, as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), sources said. The blast took place at The Rameshwaram Cafe around 1 pm, injuring several people who were present at the spot. The police cordoned off the area and rushed the injured to nearby hospitals. Ruling out a gas leak as the cause, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said the CCTV footage has revealed that a “man was seen keeping a bag in the cafe.” Bengaluru Blast: Explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Indiranagar, Five Injured (Watch Videos).

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

National Investigation Agency (NIA) is to visit the Bengaluru explosion site as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The explosion took place at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area where several people were injured: Sources pic.twitter.com/hPIGXdSOcd — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

