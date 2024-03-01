Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that the investigation into the explosion that took place at the Rameswaram Cafe in Bengaluru is going on in full swing and assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits. Siddharamaiah also advised the opposition parties not to play politics in times like these. "Preliminary investigations revealed a small improvised explosive device, more information will be available after the full report," Siddaramaiah posted on X in Kannada. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA To Probe Bengaluru Explosion That Injured Several, Say Sources.

Rameswaram Cafe Blast

