In a shocking incident in Telangana, a father allegedly killed his three children and later died by suicide in Tangutoor village of Rangareddy district. The deceased has been identified as Ravi (37). Police officials said that the deceased had some financial debt and was depressed due to this reason. "The bodies have been shifted to the hospital and an investigation into the matter is underway," officials said. Telangana Shocker: 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies by Suicide, Kin Allege Harassment by Loan App Executives.

Man Kills His Three Children in Telangana

