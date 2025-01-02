In a blockbuster Scottish Premiership 2024-25 match, Rangers will take on Celtics on January 2. The Rangers vs Celtics SP 2024-25 will be played at Inbrox Stadium, and begin at 8:30 Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately for fans in India, no live telecast viewing option for Scottish Premiership 2024-25 is available on TV. Likewise, in India, no live streaming viewing option is available for the Rangers vs Celtics SP football match. Fans can follow the official handles for both Rangers and Celtics to get live updates. Ivory Coast Midfielder Seko Fofana Joins French Club Rennes After Spell in Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr.

Rangers vs Celtics SP 2024-25 Live

📚 Today’s Matchday Programme 👉 Available at Ibrox or order online: https://t.co/BC74Q0lDHR pic.twitter.com/02J86UJtVA — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)