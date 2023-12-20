The Delhi Police on Wednesday, December 20, said that they tracked down four suspects in the deep fake video case of actress Rashmika Mandanna. Officials of the Delhi police said that the suspects turned out to be uploaders and not the creators. Cops confirmed that the four suspects are involved in the case of deep fake profiles of actor Rashmika Mandanna. The police are now on the lookout to nab the main conspirator in the case. Rashmika Mandanna Responds to Her Viral Deepfake Video at Animal Pre-Release Event; Actress Says ‘We’ve Normalised’ Such Scandals (Watch Video).

Four Suspects Tracked in Rashmika Mandana's Deepfake Video Case

Delhi Police say it has tracked down four suspects, who turned out to be uploaders, not the creators, involved in the case of deep fake profiles of actor Rashmika Mandana. Police are looking are the key conspirator in the case. — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 202

