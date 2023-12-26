A video went viral on social media that showed rats creating havoc inside a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. The video shows rats running over the patients, medical equipments, and on the floor of the hospital. The hospital is infested heavily by rats, which is dangerous for the patients for the patients. The rats can bite the patients and eat their food and medicines, which are kept alongside them. Uttar Pradesh: Video of Dog Eating Biscuits From Patient's Bed, Cow Roaming Inside Banda Hospital Goes Viral, Probe Ordered.

Rats in UP Hospital

