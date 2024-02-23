The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to consider Paytm's request to operate as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) for UPI transactions. This move aims to ensure uninterrupted UPI services for Paytm users. If granted TPAP status, Paytm will migrate its '@paytm' handles seamlessly to new banks to avoid disruptions, with no addition of new users until existing ones are successfully migrated. Additionally, NPCI is advised to certify 4-5 banks as payment service providers (PSP) to facilitate the migration process and minimize concentration risk. Paytm: Merchant Community Across India Continue To Use Its Services and Pioneering Devices.

RBI Issues Guidance to NPCI

RBI on Paytm Payments Bank - 'Additional steps' and advice to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) pic.twitter.com/3OKweTZrb4 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

