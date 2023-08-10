RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on August 10 announced that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has chosen to keep the repo rate steady at 6.5%. The decision was reached during the August MPC meeting, which follows comprehensive deliberations among the committee members. The SDF rate will also remain unchanged at 6.25%, while the MSF and bank rates will stand at 6.75%. RBI Monetary Policy 2023: SBI Research Expects Another Pause in Interest Rates As Third Committee Meeting Underway.

RBI Maintains Repo Rate at 6.5% Following Unanimous MPC Decision

#WATCH | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says "Monetary Policy Committee decided unanimously to keep the Repo Rate unchanged at 6.50%" pic.twitter.com/138ppkCarB — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

