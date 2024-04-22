A consumer reported discovering a fungus-like substance in a Tetra pack of Real juice. The incident came to light after Shaheer Khan experienced a bad taste and proceeded to cut the tetra pack to investigate the contents of the package. Taking to social media platform X, he shared a video showcasing the unsettling find. Khan's experience has prompted him to urge fellow consumers to be vigilant when consuming packaged beverages. He advised pouring the contents into a transparent container prior to consumption as a precautionary measure. "I opened it, took a sip and the taste was horrible and smelly. So i opened it and found this. I dont know what it is. Please transfer such juices in transparent jar and then use," Khan said and tagged Dabur India, Food Safety & Standards Authority of India, International Food Policy Research Institute and Food and Agriculture Organization in the post. Worm in Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate: Telangana Food Laboratory Confirms Presence of White Worms and Web in Chocolate, Marks It 'Unsafe To Consume'.

'Fungus-Like Substance' in Real Juice Tetra Pack

I opened it, took a sip and the taste was horrible and smelly. So i opened it and found this. I dont know what it is. Please transfer such juices in transparent jar and then use@DaburIndia @fssaiindia @IFPRI @FAO pic.twitter.com/VC4S2PZ2Uv — Shaheer Khan, PhD 🇮🇳🐺 (@shaheerkhan) April 21, 2024

