In an unfortunate incident that took place in Rajasthan, an aircraft of Indian Air Force crashed in Bharatpur. Earlier, reports confirmed by Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan said that a charter jet had crashed, however, defence sources confirmed that IAF jets crashed in the vicinity. Bharatpur DSP said, "Received info about a plane crash around 10-10.15 am. After coming here, it was found it was an IAF fighter jet. Going by the debris, we're unable to adjudge if it's a fighter plane or a regular plane. Yet to know if pilots got out or are still in." Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 Crash: Two Aircraft Crash Near Morena in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

IAF Fighter Jet Crashes in Rajasthan

Received info about a plane crash around 10-10.15 am. After coming here, it was found it was an IAF fighter jet. Going by the debris, we're unable to adjudge if it's a fighter plane or a regular plane. Yet to know if pilots got out or are still in: Bharatpur DSP at Bharatpur, Raj pic.twitter.com/W9BupSKU8B — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)