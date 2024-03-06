Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis carried out a military operation in which they targeted two US warship destroyers in the Red Sea, the group's military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said in a televised speech on Tuesday. He said the ships were targeted with a number of naval missiles and drones. Middle East Crisis: Cargo Ship Rubymar Sinks in Red Sea After Houthi Attack.

Houthis Target US Warships

