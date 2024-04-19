In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, a 17-year-old boy died while trying to make a reel video on Instagram. As per reports, the boy, identified as Shivam, was allegedly making reels by hanging upside down from the terrace of a school when the slab of the wall fell on him, resulting in his death. An alleged video of the act has also gone viral on social media. In the 11-second video clip, Shivam is seen exercising and hanging upside down from the terrace of a school with his legs entangled between a slab. It is reported that Shivam died after the slab fell on him. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Dies by Suicide After Cousin Uploads Her Obscene Video Online in Banda.

Boy Dies While Making Reel for Instagram

बांदा- इंस्टाग्राम में रील का वीडियो बनाते समय 17 वर्षीय किशोर की हुई दर्दनाक मौत ➡गांव के स्कूल की छत में पत्थर पर पैर फंसा कर जिम करने का बना रहा था वीडियो ➡अचानक पत्थर टूट कर उसके सिर पर गिरा ➡सिर पर पत्थर गिरने से स्कूल में ही हो गई उसकी दर्दनाक मौत ➡सूचना पर… pic.twitter.com/Z29tLmfExy — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) April 19, 2024

Youth Hangs Himself Upside Down

Sad news Reel makers should read Life is precious Don't play with life 🙏 बांदा में इंस्टाग्राम में रील का वीडियो बनाते समय 17 वर्षीय किशोर की हुई दर्दनाक मौत,गांव के स्कूल की छत में पत्थर पर पैर फंसा कर जिम करने का बना रहा था वीडियो ,अचानक पत्थर टूट कर उसके सिर पर गिरा ,सिर… pic.twitter.com/9VKiDMUB8d — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) April 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)