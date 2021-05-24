Bengaluru Police Arrests Perso n Involved in Black Marketing of Remdesivir Injections:

Bengaluru Police has arrested a person involved in black marketing of Remdesivir injection. The accused working as a ward boy in Victoria Hospital stole the vials & tried to sell them at exorbitant prices. 8 vials have been seized: Police pic.twitter.com/qki31aMhC2 — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

