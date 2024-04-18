The Calcutta High Court on Thursday, April 18, dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought a decision by State authorities on a representation that no Muslim girl should be permitted to marry until she passes Class XII. The bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya said that the representation made to the Minister of School Education cannot be entertained. "In any event, this pertains to a policy matter. No mandamus as sought for can be issued. Dismissed," the court said. The PIL was filed by one Nazia Elahi Khan, who told the court that State authorities had failed to act on her representation for making it mandatory for all Muslim girls to at least pass Class XII before getting married. HC on Birth Certificate: Calcutta High Court Allows Rectification of Child’s Birth Certificate After Mother of Minor Child Seeks To Replace Biological Father’s Surname With Step-Father’s Surname.

Dismissed, Says Court

