Republic Day 2024: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Building Illuminated in Tricolour on Eve of 75th R Day Celebrations (Watch Video)

A video of the building situated in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra illuminated with the colours of Tiranga was shared on social media, and is currently doing rounds on internet.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 25, 2024 09:07 PM IST

On eve of 75th Republic Day celebrations, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation building was illuminated in Tricolour on Thursday, January 25, 2024. A video of the building situated in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra illuminated with the colours of Tiranga was shared by news agency ANI, and is currently doing rounds on social media. Republic Day Parade 2024 Full Schedule With Time: From Chief Guest to Theme and Routes, Know All About 75th Republic Day of India Celebrations at Kartavya Path. 

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Building Illuminated in Tricolour 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 25, 2024 09:07 PM IST

On eve of 75th Republic Day celebrations, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation building was illuminated in Tricolour on Thursday, January 25, 2024. A video of the building situated in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra illuminated with the colours of Tiranga was shared by news agency ANI, and is currently doing rounds on social media. Republic Day Parade 2024 Full Schedule With Time: From Chief Guest to Theme and Routes, Know All About 75th Republic Day of India Celebrations at Kartavya Path. 

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Building Illuminated in Tricolour 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Maharashtra Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Republic Day 2024 Tricolour
You might also like
Republic Day 2024 in J&K: Clock Tower at Lal Chowk Illuminated Ahead of R-Day Celebrations in Srinagar (Watch Celebrations Video)
News

Republic Day 2024 in J&K: Clock Tower at Lal Chowk Illuminated Ahead of R-Day Celebrations in Srinagar (Watch Celebrations Video)
‘Puneri Dhol’ at Ram Temple Videos: Devotees From Maharashtra Perform With Traditional Musical Instruments at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Viral

‘Puneri Dhol’ at Ram Temple Videos: Devotees From Maharashtra Perform With Traditional Musical Instruments at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
‘Puneri Dhol’ at Ram Temple Videos: Devotees From Maharashtra Perform With Traditional Musical Instruments at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Viral

‘Puneri Dhol’ at Ram Temple Videos: Devotees From Maharashtra Perform With Traditional Musical Instruments at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Heavy Security Deployed at Entry and Exit Points of Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway in Lonavala Ahead of Marathas Mumbai March (Watch Video)
News

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Heavy Security Deployed at Entry and Exit Points of Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway in Lonavala Ahead of Marathas Mumbai March (Watch Video)
Stock Market Holiday on Republic Day 2024: NSE, BSE to Remain Closed on January 26, Trading to Resume on This Day
Business

Stock Market Holiday on Republic Day 2024: NSE, BSE to Remain Closed on January 26, Trading to Resume on This Day
  • Latest News etag.display('div-gpt-ad-1560419641727-0'); });
Google Trends Google Trends
Republic Day
200K+ searches
26 January 2024
100K+ searches
Copa del Rey
100K+ searches
BGMI
50K+ searches
Barcelona
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot