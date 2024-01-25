Republic Day 2024: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Building Illuminated in Tricolour on Eve of 75th R Day Celebrations (Watch Video)

On eve of 75th Republic Day celebrations, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation building was illuminated in Tricolour on Thursday, January 25, 2024. A video of the building situated in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra illuminated with the colours of Tiranga was shared by news agency ANI, and is currently doing rounds on social media. Republic Day Parade 2024 Full Schedule With Time: From Chief Guest to Theme and Routes, Know All About 75th Republic Day of India Celebrations at Kartavya Path.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Building Illuminated in Tricolour

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation building illuminated illuminated in Tricolor, on the eve of the #75thRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/yB2JEmc58h — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

