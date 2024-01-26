Republic Day Parade 2024 Live Streaming: Watch Live Coverage of National Flag Unfurling and March Past at Kartavya Path in Delhi on India's 75th Gantantra Diwas

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations in India.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 26, 2024 08:45 AM IST

On January 26, the Republic Day 2024 parade is scheduled to start at 10:30 am and will travel from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. About 77,000 people can fit in the venue, of which 42,000 are designated for the general audience. This year's themes are going to reflect the ideas of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', highlighting the fundamental characteristics of India as a democracy. Moreover, French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations in India. 75th Republic Day 2024 Theme: Significance of January 26 in India and Republic Day Themes for the Last Five Years.

India's Republic Day Parade 2024 Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

  • Videos
    Republic Day 2024: Know What Makes India Unique From Rest Of The World As The Country Celebrates Its 75th Republic Day Republic Day 2024: Know What Makes India Unique From Rest Of The World As The Country Celebrates Its 75th Republic Day
    • Close
    Search

    Republic Day Parade 2024 Live Streaming: Watch Live Coverage of National Flag Unfurling and March Past at Kartavya Path in Delhi on India's 75th Gantantra Diwas

    French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations in India.

    Socially Team Latestly| Jan 26, 2024 08:45 AM IST

    On January 26, the Republic Day 2024 parade is scheduled to start at 10:30 am and will travel from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. About 77,000 people can fit in the venue, of which 42,000 are designated for the general audience. This year's themes are going to reflect the ideas of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', highlighting the fundamental characteristics of India as a democracy. Moreover, French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations in India. 75th Republic Day 2024 Theme: Significance of January 26 in India and Republic Day Themes for the Last Five Years.

    India's Republic Day Parade 2024 Live Streaming

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    26 January 2024 Kartavya Path Republic Day Republic Day 2024 Republic Day Parade 2024 Republic Day Parade 2024 Live Streaming
    You might also like
    Republic Day 2024 Celebrations: US Embassy in India Shares Beautiful Video Featuring Vande Mataram Song on 75th Gantantra Diwas
    Festivals & Events

    Republic Day 2024 Celebrations: US Embassy in India Shares Beautiful Video Featuring Vande Mataram Song on 75th Gantantra Diwas
    Republic Day 2024: Akshay Kumar Says 'Jai Hind' As He Extends Wishes to Fans, Shares Video Featuring Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Co-Star Tiger Shroff - WATCH
    Bollywood googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1560419204258-1'); });
    Tags:
    26 January 2024 Kartavya Path Republic Day Republic Day 2024 Republic Day Parade 2024 Republic Day Parade 2024 Live Streaming
    You might also like
    Republic Day 2024 Celebrations: US Embassy in India Shares Beautiful Video Featuring Vande Mataram Song on 75th Gantantra Diwas
    Festivals & Events

    Republic Day 2024 Celebrations: US Embassy in India Shares Beautiful Video Featuring Vande Mataram Song on 75th Gantantra Diwas
    Republic Day 2024: Akshay Kumar Says 'Jai Hind' As He Extends Wishes to Fans, Shares Video Featuring Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Co-Star Tiger Shroff - WATCH
    Bollywood

    Republic Day 2024: Akshay Kumar Says 'Jai Hind' As He Extends Wishes to Fans, Shares Video Featuring Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Co-Star Tiger Shroff - WATCH
    Republic Day 2024 Greeting: French President Emmanuel Macron Wishes ‘Dear Friend’ Narendra Modi, Indian People on 75th Gantantra Diwas (See Pic)
    Festivals & Events

    Republic Day 2024 Greeting: French President Emmanuel Macron Wishes ‘Dear Friend’ Narendra Modi, Indian People on 75th Gantantra Diwas (See Pic)
    Republic Day 2024 Greeting: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People on India's 75th Gantantra Diwas
    News

    Republic Day 2024 Greeting: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People on India's 75th Gantantra Diwas
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Animal
    50K+ searches
    Griselda
    20K+ searches
    Indian cricket team
    20K+ searches
    Score
    20K+ searches
    Gyanvapi mosque
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Animal
    50K+ searches
    Griselda
    20K+ searches
    Indian cricket team
    20K+ searches
    Score
    20K+ searches
    Gyanvapi mosque
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot