Republic Day Parade 2024 Live Streaming: Watch Live Coverage of National Flag Unfurling and March Past at Kartavya Path in Delhi on India's 75th Gantantra Diwas

On January 26, the Republic Day 2024 parade is scheduled to start at 10:30 am and will travel from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. About 77,000 people can fit in the venue, of which 42,000 are designated for the general audience. This year's themes are going to reflect the ideas of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', highlighting the fundamental characteristics of India as a democracy. Moreover, French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations in India. 75th Republic Day 2024 Theme: Significance of January 26 in India and Republic Day Themes for the Last Five Years.

India's Republic Day Parade 2024 Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)