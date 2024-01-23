The Republic Day Parade 2024 will feature Uttar Pradesh's special tableau showcasing an idol of Ram Lalla. A video showed Ram Lalla in his childhood form, with a bow and a arrow atop a mandir replica. The unique blend of Uttar Pradesh's rich culture and spiritual fervour will be showcased during the Republic day parade which will also mark the historic inauguration event of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The special tableau depicting a Ram Lalla murti will be displayed in the Republic day parade in New Delhi. Republic Day 2024 Speech Ideas in Hindi and English: Inspirational Speeches for Students for Their School Competition This Year (Watch Videos).

Uttar Pradesh’s Special Tableau Depicting Ram Lalla Idol To Be Showcased in Republic Day Parade 2024:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh's special tableau depicting an idol of Ram Lalla will be showcased for the Republic Day Parade 2024. pic.twitter.com/8Ew6Oxp0NL — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

