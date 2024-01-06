The Indian Navy Marine Commandos have freed every member of the crew on board the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk, including fifteen Indians. Other areas of the ship are presently undergoing the sanitization process, according to reports. According to the Indian Navy, the hijackers abandoned the vessel after a forceful warning. The entire crew, including Indians, have been rescued. The sanitisation operation is advancing further. Meanwhile, the first visuals of the rescued Indians, who were a part of the crew onboard the hijacked vessel MV Lili Norfolk, have surfaced online. In the video, the jubilant members of the crew chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and thank the Indian Navy. Indian Navy Secures Crew, Including 15 Indians, on Hijacked MV Lila Norfolk in Daring Operation.

Visuals of Rescued 15 Indians Onboard Highjacked Vessel MV Lila Norfolk

#WATCH | First visuals of the rescued Indians, who were a part of the crew, onboard the hijacked vessel MV Lili Norfolk. The jubilant members of the crew chant "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and thank the Indian Navy. All 21 crew, including 15 Indians, were safely evacuated by the Indian… pic.twitter.com/uoL96VIrEw — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

