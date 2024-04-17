The Delhi High Court, in a ruling on Wednesday, April 17, emphasised that responsibility for suicide rests solely with individuals of fragile mentality, not others. Justice Amit Mahajan stated, "For the wrong decision taken by a man of weak or frail mentality, another person cannot be blamed as having abetted his committing suicide." The court further elaborated that individuals cannot be held accountable for abetment in cases like love failure or poor academic performance. This verdict came in a case where a man had committed suicide due to love failure, absolving the lady of any abetment charges. The court, while granting anticipatory bail to the accused, highlighted the deceased's sensitive nature and tendency to threaten suicide, emphasising that the suicide note expressed anguish but did not indicate instigation. The case will proceed to trial to determine the nature of threats and any instigation by the applicants. Delhi High Court Refuses to Quash FIR Against Man Who Used PM Narendra Modi’s Name and Pic to Collect Funds.

Love Failure Does not Constitute Abetment

