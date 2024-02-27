Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. “When new technologies will come to the country then the global investment associated with them will also come. This is the right time for the expansion of our MSMEs' capabilities”, he said. PM Modi also hailed the automobile industry in the state. In the field of technology, especially in the automobile industry, Tamil Nadu has proved its role on the global stage, he added. PM Narendra Modi Receives 67 Kg Turmeric Garland, Handmade Shawl and Replica of Jallikattu Bull As Gifts From People of Tamil Nadu (See Pics).

PM Narendra Modi Address Public Rally in Madurai

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "In the field of technology, especially in the automobile industry, Tamil Nadu has proved its role on the global stage...I would like to congratulate TVS company for bringing together MSMEs and such talented people… pic.twitter.com/Fws8E4kqBl — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "When new technologies will come to the country then the global investment associated with them will also come...This is the right time for the expansion of our MSMEs' capabilities." pic.twitter.com/LTD8uvfrfu — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

