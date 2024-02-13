A video that has gone viral on the internet shows a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader chewing tobacco (khaini) in the Assembly during the vote of confidence on Monday, February 12. The leader was caught on camera indulging in the act while RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav was giving his speech in the Bihar Legislative Assembly for the floor test. The video shows Tejashwi Yadav talking and a party MLA sitting behind him, putting tobacco in his mouth and chewing it in the Assembly. Bihar Floor Test: JDU MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Says Offered Bribe by RJD Leader for Cross-Voting; FIR Lodged.

